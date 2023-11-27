RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two students were stabbed at Southeast Raleigh High School on Monday, according to Raleigh police.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, a large police presence is at the school while they investigate a serious assault. Police later said that the incident was a stabbing.

Police said two students were stabbed. The extent of their injuries are unknown. The scene is secured and the stabbings appear to be isolated.

The following statement is on the high school’s website:

Parents: Our school is under Code Red lockdown while law enforcement responds to a potential threat. No one is allowed on our campus during a Code Red lockdown. You will not be permitted near campus until the lock down is over. Please do not come to school to pick up your student. In a code red lockdown, the entire building is locked down. No one is allowed to enter or exit the building until an all-clear announcement is received from police. We will share updates via email and our school website as soon as possible. We appreciate your cooperation in helping us to keep our students and staff safe. More information about our lockdown protocols is available on the Keeping Your Child Safe website.

The school said once the lockdown moves to Code Green, parents can pick up their children at Lot D at the Walnut Creek Amphitheatre. No one is allowed to come to campus.