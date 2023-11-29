RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Family and friends gathered for a vigil to honor 15-year-old Delvin Ferrell.

Family members told CBS 17 he is the student killed in a double stabbing at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School Monday.

Dozens of people released red and black balloons for Ferrell. A memorial with a candle and flowers is set up to honor him.

His grandmother, Ann Applewhite, said her grandson was her whole world.

“I call him Delvin the dude, that was his nickname,” Applewhite said. “Delvin means the world, it’s not going to be the same without him.”

Applewhite said her grandson loved playing sports, especially basketball and football. She said last night she still expected him to show up at her door.

“He told me grandma I’ll take care of you and stuff like that,” Applewhite said. “So he always looked out to see if I needed anything before he went to bed or before he went off to school or something in the morning time. He would always check on me.”

Raleigh Police charged another student who is 14 years old with murder.

Bishop Wilbert Davis led the group in prayer, trying to help the teens process this. He said it will take a community effort of coming together to help everyone recover from the trauma.

“These young people have value, they have talent, they have they have a future, and I think that we’ve got to get a message of hope out of them so that they can believe in themselves, so that situations like this don’t happen and the goal is for it to not happen at all,” Davis said.

As Applewhite mourns, she is also asking a question. How did a weapon make it into school.

“Maybe put some metal detectors in schools, anything that make the kids more safer,” Applewhite said. “And let the family know that we’re not mad about nothing, we just want change. We want to change.”

Students will return to Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School on Thursday for the first time since the double stabbing. The school’s principal said crisis support staff and extra law enforcement will be there.

The school will host a family and community forum Monday from 6:30pm-8:30pm. The principal said the district’s Superintendent Robert Taylor, Board of Education member Tara Waters, and Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson will also be there.