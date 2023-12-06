RALEIGH N.C. – Multiple activists, teen mentors and local organizations are coming together to stop violence between young people in southeast Raleigh.

City Councilmember, Corey Branch, brought the southeast Raleigh groups together to coordinate efforts and reach kids who would otherwise fall through the cracks.

“I know there are a lot of organizations that are out here mentoring. They’re out here working with young people. But in conversation, they don’t know each other,” Branch said. “When it’s fragmented. That’s how you lose kids.”

The meeting comes after the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old at Raleigh Southeast Magnet High School last week.

“It was heartbreaking,” Katch the Kite Youth Organization founder Scottie Barnes said. “I really hate to see something like that happen in the school because not only do it affect the families, it affects every kid in their school.”

Local groups like Katch the Kite and Team Truth 919 have begun boosting their teen talk mentoring events and plan to start a new group geared toward parents.

“We want to meet them where they are,” Barnes said. “With our experience from the streets and things we went through, we feel that we can reach them.”

The teen and parent groups meet every other week at 6:30 p.m. at the Saint Monica Teen Center next to the Tarboro Road Community Center.

“The community’s coming together, you know, and the kids are talking,” Team Truth 919 Organizer Tim Prince said. “We’re trying to give them an avenue so they can get sort of get their feelings out.”

As organizations spoke about resource and location needs, Branch said the city’s parks and recreation department is ready to coordinate space for new and growing groups.

“We have to continue to come together as a community, not just do this now, but continue to work in the years to come,” Branch said.