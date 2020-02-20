MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Triangle braces for wintry weather, Southwest Airlines is diverting flights inbound to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
Southwest flight #1196 outbound from Nashville to RDU has been diverted to Baltimore due to inclement weather, a company official told CBS 17 via Twitter.
Southwest has not confirmed whether any other inbound to RDU flights have been delayed or diverted.
- Southwest Airlines diverting flight from RDU due to inclement weather
- Detour setup following crash on I-95 north in Robeson County
- NFL player arrested after 157 pounds of marijuana found in car, police says
- Former UNC chancellor begins free tuition at USC to families making under $80,000
- NC reports 11 new flu deaths, 90 for season
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now