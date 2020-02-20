Southwest Airlines diverting flight from RDU due to inclement weather

FILE – This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Transportation Department’s inspector general said in a report Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 that Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — As the Triangle braces for wintry weather, Southwest Airlines is diverting flights inbound to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Southwest flight #1196 outbound from Nashville to RDU has been diverted to Baltimore due to inclement weather, a company official told CBS 17 via Twitter.

Hey there, Russ. It looks like Flight #1196 diverted to Baltimore due to inclement of weather that would of prevent the aircraft from landing in Raleigh-Durham. -Gabriel — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 20, 2020

Southwest has not confirmed whether any other inbound to RDU flights have been delayed or diverted.