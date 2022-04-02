RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Southwest Airlines had a nationwide system failure Saturday morning causing delays in flights that is now affecting flights out of Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Edward Lawrence, a White House Correspondent, tweeted he was at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, D.C. at 5:39 a.m. and an agent said their entire system was down and no Southwest flights could board.

He later said a gate agent told him flights nationwide were grounded.

As of right now, three flights Saturday morning out of RDU have been impacted.

Flight 4108 to Orlando, Florida, that was originally scheduled to leave at 9:45 a.m. has been to 11:21 a.m., flight 971 to Atlanta, Georgia has been delayed from 5:35 a.m. to 7:10 a.m. and flight 2157 to Chicago has been delayed from 6 a.m. to 7:35 a.m. – but did take off.

CBS 17 reached out to Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials around 6:45 a.m. to see what flights, if any, were impacted in the area.

Officials said that despite having flights scheduled, none were impacted at that time.

Just before 7 a.m., Lawrence tweeted the same gate agent said Southwest’s system is back up, but the delay put them behind nationwide and it is now trying to catch back up.

According to FlightAware and RDU’s official website, Southwest flights remain unimpacted, but that changed at approximately 7:15 a.m.

The spokesperson with RDU said to still monitor the boards in case flight arrivals nationwide stay backed up throughout the day.

Flights today can be monitored here and here.