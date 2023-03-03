RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Southwest jet destined for Raleigh-Durham International Airport had to divert to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Friday night as it ran low on fuel during bad weather, officials said.

Southwest Flight 3094 was originally scheduled to fly from Baltimore to RDU — and was scheduled to arrive about 1 hour and 15 minutes later.

The flight left Baltimore about 40 minutes later than its originally planned takeoff time of 7 p.m.

However, just before 9 p.m., the jet — a Boeing 737 — did not land in Raleigh and instead bypassed RDU. The plane got as low as 1,400 feet as it approached the airport — but it then ascended and then left the area, according to FlightAware.

The jet flew to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where it landed safely at 9:30 p.m.

Southwest officials at the Myrtle Beach airport (MYR) said the plane diverted there because weather issues caused the jet to experience a low-fuel situation.

Image from FlightAware showing the flight bypassing RDU

Winds gusting to nearly 40 mph were seen at RDU around the time of the scheduled landing.

Crews in Myrtle Beach were expected to refuel the plane and there were plans it would return to RDU later Friday night, officials in Myrtle Beach said. However, by 11:30 p.m., the flight had not left Myrtle Beach.