Southwest flight to RDU reports disturbance

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A disturbance was reported on a Southwest flight that landed at RDU on Friday.

Southwest flight 2211 departed Baltimore at 1:28 p.m. and landed at RDU International around 2:15 p.m.

At some point during the flight, the captain called in a disturbance on board.

Passengers told CBS 17 a man seated in the back of the plane was acting unusual and had several pill bottles.

They were asked to wait to get off the plane due to someone having an emergency.

The passenger said an officer came on board for a few minutes and left. There was no major disruption.

The flight arrived five minutes early and no arrests were made.

CBS 17 has a crew on scene and will update this story as it develops.

