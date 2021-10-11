Southwest’s nationwide cancellations having minimal impact at RDU

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — While hundreds of Southwest Airlines have been canceled nationally, it’s having a minimal impact at RDU International Airport.

Southwest Airlines blamed air traffic control issues and weather for the problems. CBS 17 checked the flight listings at RDU and as of noon, no flights have been canceled.

The cancellations elsewhere have had some Triangle travelers worried.

“I’m pretty on top of it in general so I try to check pretty regularly and plan ahead but obviously, I probably gave it a couple extra looks,” said Ian Sourk, who flew from RDU to Tampa Monday afternoon.

“We found out our flight was delayed already but not canceled so we’re very happy about that,” said John and Karen Shipley ahead of their flight to Texas.

Airport officials say Southwest is RDU’s third-largest carrier behind Delta and American.