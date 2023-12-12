RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A local animal center is now able to expand their care to furry friends through a generous donation.

Cardinal Points Imaging donated an ultrasound unit to SPCA of Wake County on Tuesday at the Pet Adoption Center. Ultrasound machines typically cost around $100,000 dollars.

Image courtesy of Cardinal Points Imaging

Cardinal Points Imaging officials said ultrasound has become vital in veterinary medicine. It is extremely useful in evaluating heart conditions, identifying changes in abdominal organs, evaluation most soft tissues, including muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

The donation will provide additional services for the SPCA.