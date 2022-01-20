SPCA of Wake County raises more than $36,000 in #BettyWhiteChallenge

LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON — Episode 760 — Pictured: Betty White during an interview on January 7, 2013 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Betty White would be beaming if she knew how much money the SPCA of Wake County raised in her honor.

The organization hopped on the #BettyWhiteChallenge bandwagon after the beloved actress passed away on New Year’s Eve, just shy of her 100th birthday. White was an avid animal rights advocate. The challenge was a way to honor that legacy by donating to organizations like the SPCA of Wake County.

The SPCA of Wake County blew past its fundraising goal in just one day. The original mark set was $10,000. When the effort ended Monday, more than $36,000 — more than three times its initial goal.

“Our hearts might actually explode,” the organization wrote on Facebook. Huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone who has donated — Betty would be so incredibly moved by what is happening here.”

The fundraiser opened Jan. 5 and ran through Jan. 17, which was White’s birthday.

“Only someone uniquely special can make magic like this happen, and your outpouring of support speaks deeply to the impact Betty has had on the world,” the SPCA of Wake County wrote.