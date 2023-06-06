RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The SPCA of Wake County (SPCA Wake) received a $5 million gift, the largest individual gift in the organization’s history, the organization announced Tuesday.

The gift was given by longtime SPCA Wake supporter and animal welfare advocate Susan Ward.

This gift kicks off SPCA Wake’s $21.5 million capital campaign to build North Carolina’s first-ever Regional Campus for Pets and People.

“The remarkable gift from Susan Ward is a foundational investment and endorsement in how we care for companion animals and the people who love them in North Carolina,” said Kim Janzen, president and CEO of SPCA Wake. “The single greatest focus of this capital campaign is our unshakable commitment to positive collaboration with other organizations, a roadmap to both broaden and deepen our services and geographic scope and the resources to meet the evolving needs of pets and people in our community and across North Carolina.”

SPCA Wake will celebrate this occasion and honor Ward in a special event on Tuesday at the SPCA of Wake County headquarters at 200 Petfinder Lane in Raleigh between 4 and 6 p.m.