Special needs, pre-K students will not return to buildings on Sept. 8, Wake County school system says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Public School System announced to parents Friday that special needs and pre-K students will not physically return to school when previously planned.

Officials said they had a target date of Sept. 8 for the Special Education Regional Program and pre-K students for a physical return to buildings for education, according to a note to parents.

However, that date has now been moved and a new date has not been announced, the notice said.

School officials said the date “was predicated on our ability to ensure sufficient staff, sufficient transportation service and sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) by that date.”

The note to parents said the school system could not meet all three of the “dependencies” for special needs and pre-K students.

“Those students will remain in the Plan B Transition phase along with all other students, and will receive online instruction during this time,” the note said.

“As we develop phase-in plans, regional programs and pre-K students and staff will be a part of these plans,” the note added.

