CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said two people were injured in a Monday morning single-vehicle crash.

Around 5:06 a.m., police and fire units responded to a crash on U.S. 1 near Tryon Road. A red Jeep Renegade was found near the woodline.

Both the driver and the passenger were removed by fire rescue crews and transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Preliminary investigation by police indicates the driver, Hannah Eubanks, 23, of Raleigh, was speeding when she hydroplaned on the wet roadway and lost control of the vehicle.