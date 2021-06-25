Speed, alcohol suspected in Garner crash that killed 2, Highway Patrol says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN)– Two people were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Garner on Thursday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Jones Sausage Road near the Amazon facility outside of Garner.

According to Highway Patrol, a black Ford C-Max was traveling westbound on Jones Sausage Road and crossed the center line.

The Ford then collided with a black Chevrolet Suburban that was traveling eastbound.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford, identified as Lauren Stewart, 28, of Apex was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Tahoe, Calvin Stewart, 53, of Garner was taken to the hospital where he later died, Troopers said.

There were four other passengers in the Tahoe, including two adults, a teenager, and an infant, who were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said preliminary investigation showed that speed and alcohol were factors due to the driver of the Ford, Lauren Stewart.

The investigation remains ongoing.

There is no relation between the two drivers, troopers said.