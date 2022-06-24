RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in a crash on Raleigh’s Lynn Road that left two dead on Wednesday.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lynn Road near Paces Arbor Court.

Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Both men in the vehicle were killed in the collision, police said.

Neighbors like Brittany Moore and Edith Woodard said it is heartbreaking that something like this could happen a few yards from their doorsteps.

“The screeching sound and then the crash it just echoed. And people were coming from across the street and down I mean everybody was coming out,” Moore said. “We couldn’t get a pulse, we couldn’t find – I mean it was terrible.”

Woodard said that she worries sometimes about her safety when she’s outside for her morning workouts.

“The traffic here is really really bad so the speed coming through here is like, unbelievable. When I am exercising sometimes, I fear that cars are going to come over the railing, Woodard said. “Because from here to down there is very very sharp curves.”

They both shared they would like for the city to install speed monitors in the area to prevent drivers from speeding.

The incident remains under investigation.

Lynn Road was closed until around 1:30 a.m.