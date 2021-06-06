Speeding driver dies after losing control of car, crashing through I-87 median barrier in Wake County, official says

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials say the driver of a speeding car lost control, crashed and broke sideways through the cable median barriers in a deadly wreck on Interstate-87 in Wake County Sunday evening.

The crash, which involved two cars, injured three other people and closed northbound I-87 for more than an hour in an area southeast of Knightdale.

The wreck was reported at 6:36 p.m. near mile marker 11, which is Wendell Falls Parkway, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened as a driver of a white Lexus was heading south “at a very high rate of speed” on I-87, according to Highway Patrol Trooper Mangum.

The 21-year-old driver, who had two passengers in his car, lost control, the car went sideways and his car broke through the cable median barrier, Mangum said.

The Lexus collided with a Ford Fusion that was heading north in the left lane of I-87.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

The front seat passenger was seriously injured while a passenger in the back was in stable condition, Mangum said.

The man who was driving the Ford, who was the sole occupant, was seriously injured.

Mangum said that there was “no impairment other than grossly negligent speed.”

The name of the driver who died was not released.

No charges are expected.

The highway was cleared around 7:50 p.m.