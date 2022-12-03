RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Spiderman!

On Saturday, Spiderman, aka, Fuquay-Varina Police Corporal Daniel Look, and Officer Kyle Fondaw were in downtown Raleigh traveling down the Wells Fargo building.

(Fuquay-Varina Police Department)

The department said both officers rappelled 30 stories down the building to support the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department and local businesses raised $10,000 for the rappel event.

In a Facebook post, the department said the event “was so much fun.”

Both officers are planning to go “Over the Edge” next year.