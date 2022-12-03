RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Spiderman!
On Saturday, Spiderman, aka, Fuquay-Varina Police Corporal Daniel Look, and Officer Kyle Fondaw were in downtown Raleigh traveling down the Wells Fargo building.
The department said both officers rappelled 30 stories down the building to support the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The Fuquay-Varina Police Department and local businesses raised $10,000 for the rappel event.
In a Facebook post, the department said the event “was so much fun.”
Both officers are planning to go “Over the Edge” next year.