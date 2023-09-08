RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Between major sports games, a music festival and car show, Raleigh has a jam-packed lineup of events this weekend.

Visit Raleigh says there’s an estimated 25,000 people taking over downtown for the Hopscotch Music Festival, marking a return to pre-pandemic operations.

“It’s kind of one of our anchor events in September,” Loren Gold, Executive Vice President of the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau, said.

College and professional sports also expected to draw tens of thousands of people. NC State faces off against Notre Dame in the first home game Saturday in front of a sold out crowd at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Gold said typical NC State football games can see anywhere between 20-30% of seats sold to people from out of town. He anticipates a higher out-of-state visitor count from Notre Dame’s die hard fans.

“Notre Dame travels incredibly well. Obviously, they’re a nationally-recognized team,” Gold said.

Amedeo’s Italian Restaurant, a longtime local business, and staple for Wolfpack players for more than six decades, is ramping up staffing and supplies for the influx of orders.

“We’ve been doing this a long time so we’ve got it down to a science,” Chief Operating Officer Sam Poley said. “We have a great love for the game and like I said, we see generations of customers come in whenever there are home games. So, for us, it’s going to be welcoming a lot of familiar faces.”

Back downtown, the North Carolina Car Show looks to bring in roughly 5,000 visitors this weekend, according to Visit Raleigh. The car show is offering discounts to people who have tickets to the Hopscotch Music Festival and/or the NC State Football game.

Gold said the diversity of events keeps Raleigh’s tourism growing, hotels more filled and more money flowing to the entire county’s economy.

Whether it’s sports, cultural events or music events, Gold said he thinks it all “speaks to the fabric of the interest of the community.”