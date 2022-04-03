CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary church canceled services after a fire broke out Sunday morning, officials said.

The fire was reported around 8:15 a.m. at Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church at 200 High Meadow Drive, according to Cary officials.

The fire mainly damaged the exterior of the church but there was also some smoke inside, according to officials.

In a video created by the church, officials said the fire was caused by a squirrel in an area over the portico.

There were no injuries.

Church officials posted photos of fire crews at the scene.

One photo on Facebook told church members: “Please stay home this morning!”

A church worker who was in the building early Sunday morning first noticed the fire and called 911.

Cary and Apex fire crews responded to the fire.