St. Augustine’s President Dr. Irving McPhail dies from COVID-19 complications, school says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Many are mourning the loss of Saint Augustine’s University President Dr. Irving McPhail.

A representative with the University tells CBS 17 that McPhail died from COVID-19 complications.

McPhail’s death was announced Thursday night by the University on Twitter.

“It’s with great sadness to announce the passing of the 12th President of SAU, Dr. Irving Pressley McPhail,” the tweet says.

McPhail became president of the University back in July.

Dr. Maria A. Lumpkin will serve as Interim President, effective immediately.