St. Augustine’s to begin spring semester with 2 weeks of remote instruction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The first two weeks of the spring semester at St. Augustine’s will be done virtually, the university announced Monday.

All classes from Jan. 12-28 will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 situation. Students will return to classrooms on Jan. 31.

St. Aug’s also said that the current trends with the pandemic caused the academic calendar to change so that spring break would be negated and the semester would end early. Commencement will now be held on April 30, according to a letter from Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Josiah J. Sampson, III.

Duke University previously said it would conduct classes remotely until Jan. 18. Methodist University also opted to begin the semester with online instruction.