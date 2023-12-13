RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Saint Augustine’s University Board of Trustees has selected Dr. Marcus H. Burgess as the university’s interim president.

Burgess most recently served as vice president for Institutional Advancement at Claflin University after holding the position of associate vice president for Major and Planned Gifts.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of Interim President at Saint Augustine’s University and am committed to advancing its mission of excellence in education,” said Burgess. “I am committed to ushering in a new era of stability and growth for the university, ensuring its continued accreditation and fostering a culture of transparency and collaboration. I stand with the dedicated faculty, staff, and students as we navigate these challenges and build a promising future for SAU.”

The university has seen turmoil recently with its loss of accreditation that was followed days later with the firing of its then-President Dr. Christine McPhail.

“We, the SAU Board of Trustees, have selected Dr. Marcus H. Burgess as Interim President of SAU,” said The Honorable Chief Justice James E.C. Perry, Chairman of the SAU Board of Trustees. “At this critical juncture, we believe Dr. Burgess has many resources he brings to SAU. Namely, resources that will assist SAU in its appeal to the recent Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) decision.”

McPhail told CBS 17 that she filed a discrimination and retaliation complaint against the university in October and believes the university trustees voted to terminate her mid-November.

McPhail said she learned she’d been let go Sunday, Dec. 4 and the board of trustees did not give a reason for the firing.

For its part, the university has denied the allegations made against them