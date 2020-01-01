Stabbing at Raleigh Motel 6 leaves man with serious injuries, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was left with serious injuries after he was stabbed Wednesday morning at the Motel 6 on Appliance Court, police said.
Police were called to the motel just off Capital Boulevard around 11 a.m. Officers found an adult male suffering from a stab wound.
The stabbing was not a random act and the victim is expected to survive, police confirmed.
Detectives did not release suspect information but have a person of interest.
This story will be updated.
