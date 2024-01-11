ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies are investigating a Thursday night stabbing in Zebulon, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded near the intersection of St Johns Church Road and Hopkins Chapel Road around 10:33 p.m. for a stabbing. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The sheriff’s office said there is no known threat to the community. This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.