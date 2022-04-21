RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A downtown intersection and the streets of two city blocks will be closed for more than a month to make water and sewer improvements.

City of Raleigh officials on Thursday announced the full closure of the intersection of East Davie and South Bloodworth streets, along with the 300 block of East Davie Street and the 400 block of South Bloodworth Street.

The closure starts at 7 a.m. Friday.

The city says it is expected to be closed until May 27.

Officials advise motorists to avoid the area if possible and say they should expect traffic delays.