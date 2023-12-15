RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Auditor Beth Wood officially entered a guilty plea Friday morning for using a public vehicle for personal use.

A grand jury indicted Wood in November for two misdemeanors of using a state vehicle for personal use.

The indictment states that between Jan. 1, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2021, and between Jan. 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2022, Wood “did use an assigned state-owned motor vehicle belonging to the State of North Carolina for private purposes, including but not limited to, traveling back and forth to regularly scheduled hair appointments and dental appointments out of town, traveling to shopping centers and spa locations where she was not engaged in business in her official capacity.”

Wood received a 45 day suspended sentence with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office — meaning she will not go to jail. Wood also received one year of unsupervised probation.

Friday is Wood’s final day as State Auditor. She announced her resignation on Nov. 9 following the indictments.

