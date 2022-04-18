RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – First responders, including law enforcement officers, know there is no such thing as a typical call or day.

The North Carolina State Capitol Police is tasked with providing security to public officials, state employees and visitors within the North Carolina State Government Complex and at state-owned properties throughout Wake County.

On Monday, officers went above the call of duty to help protect some of the county’s tiniest residents.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said a state employee walked into the State Capitol Police station and said they heard kittens crying in the storm drain on the south side of the station.

Despite the pouring rain, NCDPS said Officer Olson and other fellow officers spent nearly two hours in the drain trying to reach the kittens. They were able to save three kittens.