State, local leaders cite lack of testing as biggest challenge to easing coronavirus restrictions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When it comes to easing up on stay at home orders state and local leaders have routinely cited the lack of testing as the biggest challenge.

North Carolina Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mandy Cohen recently said testing needs to be improved before she would make a recommendation to reopen.

As it stands 2500 people are tested per day for COVID-19 in North Carolina.

Medical experts at Duke University say the issue isn’t with the quantity of tests available, but the quality.

“We’re in a war, and we’re racing to get all of the tools ready,” said Thomas Denny, COO of the Duke Human Vaccine Institute.

In the fight against coronavirus there may be no greater tool than testing.

“There’s no question that more testing needs to be performed,” said Dr. Christopher Woods. “I think we’re actually underutilizing testing capacity that exists.”

“Every company who could put out a test has put out a test, and there hasn’t been the quality control that we need,” said Dr. Michael Gunn.

As it stands there are two types of tests for COVID-19 that pose the same problem.

“We don’t know that they’re all measuring the same thing,” said Denny.

Tests seeking out the virus have shown early success in helping control the spread.

“If we can really damp down our ongoing level of infection to a very low level it’s a lot easier to track the hot spots pop up,” said Dr. Woods.

The other tests for antibodies, but even if you’ve had the virus doesn’t mean you’re immune moving forward.

“At this point, we’ve done such a good job with social distancing that the expectation is the rate of immunity would be quite low,” said Dr. Gunn. “That means that we expect there to be, over the next several months, outbreaks of the disease.”

As testing inevitably moves out of labs, and into homes, doctors are pushing for a national database that measures baselines for the virus before we ease social distancing restrictions.

“If we don’t get that baseline down it becomes a game of whack-a-mole,” said Dr. Woods.