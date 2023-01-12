RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State officials are offering a $25,000 reward for information related to the fatal stabbing of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach.

Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the death of Randall Joseph Miller nearly five months ago.

Police say they found Miller, 65, in his driveway with a stab wound to his chest at about 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 29. He later died from his injuries.

Friends of Miller’s previously said they were preparing to go fishing when he was fatally stabbed.

Atlantic Beach police said it was the town’s first murder in more than a decade and just the third in its history.

Anyone with information should call Atlantic Beach Police at 252-726-2523 or the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500.