RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – They’re known for being sly, but foxes are catching the attention of people all over the Triangle.

Lisa Lowe-Hall’s security camera recently caught sight of some unexpected visitors — a pair of foxes darting across the driveway of her North Raleigh home.

“They were beautiful creatures, I thought they were really beautiful to see,” Lowe-Hall said.

Wildlife biologists said it’s not unusual to see foxes around at this time of year.

“This is kind of the beginning of their mating season, so they’re probably out and scouting their territories to prepare for the breeding season when they have kits in the spring,” Falyn Owens, an extension wildlife biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, said.

As long as foxes appear healthy, she said they shouldn’t cause alarm.

“They help keep the rodent population down, and most of the time they’re not really interested in engaging with humans or pets,” Owens said. “They just kind of mind their own business.”

They will make their homes around people, though.

Both red and gray foxes live in the Triangle.

“This area’s foxes, especially gray foxes, are perfectly at home in residential areas,” Owens said. “It’s not uncommon to have a fox den underneath your shed, outhouse, or maybe even under your deck or porch.”

It’s a good idea to secure those areas and remove any source of food, such as pet food or bird feeders, if you don’t want a fox family living in your yard.

If you do have foxes nearby or passing through, don’t try to interact, though, Owens said.

“Don’t try to interact and just try to enjoy the experience,” she said. “You never want to approach them, try to pet them or provide food for them. They’re perfectly capable of surviving on their own, and if left alone, they’ll basically leave everybody else alone.”

Lowe-Hall said she feels fortunate that we have so much wildlife here in the Triangle, including foxes.

“We get lots of different visitors,” she said. ” I just think it’s really wonderful that We can live in an area where that’s possible.”