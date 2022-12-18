FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fuquay-Varina Police Department wants to know — do you know anyone who needs a Christmas tree?

(Fuquay-Varina Police Department)

To find one, the department said you can head to the Fuquay-Varina Emergency Food Pantry at 216 W Academy St. in Fuquay-Varina.

The Christmas trees are free to anyone needing one for this season, according to the police department.

Police said Holland Family Farms donated the trees so that families who need one — but may not be able to afford one — can have one for the holiday.

To pick up a tree, officers ask you to follow the posted sign to pick up your free tree with no questions asked.

The trees are available while supplies last.