RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you don’t have a Valentine yet, you can still find one — and maybe get some puppy love, according to the Wake County Animal Center.

They’re running a special for the holiday.

It’s proof that there’s always “pawsibility” when it comes to love.

Until Feb. 17, adoption fees for pets six months and older will be just $25 for dogs and name-your-price for cats, according to a release from the shelter.

They said staff will share lots of information about each pet’s unique personality and behaviors, so it’ll be the “purrfect” match.

“This Valentine’s, adopt a sweetheart that’s warm and furry,” said Cheryl Stallings, Wake County Commissioner. “When you adopt a homeless pet from our center, you save a life and… you save money! The discounted adoption includes the spay/neuter surgery, microchipping and updating required vaccinations.”

If you can’t adopt, there are other ways to spread the love, according to the shelter:

Searching for the perfect Valentine’s gift to give the animal lovers in your life? Why not buy our gift certificate as a present for your loved one? Gift certificates are available for any dollar amount and may be redeemed towards the adoption of pets within a year of purchase.

Give the gift of love by donating. Your donations will help us to find new homes for our animals.

Send your loved ones one of our cute e-cards! You can download them and send them to your Valentine on this special day.

“Whichever way you choose to help animals this Valentine’s, you will be creating a better future for them,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. “If you open your heart to adoption, you will find an incredible love and companionship.”

Click here to look at the Wake County Animal Center’s adoption gallery.

The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive, near the intersection of I-440 and New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.