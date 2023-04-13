APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A stolen AR-15-style rifle was found at the scene where a teen was fatally shot by a State Bureau of Investigation agent outside a sporting goods store, authorities said Thursday.

Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong on Thursday shared several updates from the shooting Tuesday that ended in the death of 18-year-old Dayve Rafael Sanchez.

He was fatally shot by Denzel Ward, a 29-year-old SBI officer.

As CBS 17 previously reported, Sanchez and a woman ran out of the store after the female grabbed a box of ammunition and left the store. An altercation took place between the two and and Ward, leading to the shooting.

When officers arrived, Armstrong said the woman and Ward were actively engaged in an altercation and Sanchez was on the ground. A firearm had also been found on the ground outside of the vehicle.

In the Thursday update, the chief said that weapon was an AR-15 style assault rifle previously reported stolen in Siler City. The chief said it is not known if it was loaded or not.

When asked at a press conference if the ammunition that the woman left the store with would fit that type of rifle, the chief said, “I believe so.” Armstrong also said the rifle was never carried into the store.

The altercation itself started with Sanchez and the female in their vehicle and Ward outside of the vehicle.

A common question the police department has received is why Ward was at the store to begin with.

Armstrong said the agent had been shopping there and made a purchase in the store and was pushing a shopping cart toward his car when the reported shoplifting took place. At that point, the agent ran over to intervene.

There was no ongoing investigation that the agent was involved in and he was not surveilling either of the individuals involved, Armstrong also clarified.

An autopsy has not yet been completed, Armstrong said.