Stolen car driver arrested after chase, crash in Wake County, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a stolen car was arrested after a chase and crash Saturday morning in Wake County, officials said.

The incident began around 9 a.m. when a Wake County deputy saw two cars — a blue Subaru and grey Subaru — that were stolen from Johnston County, a Wake County Sheriff’s Office news release said.

The two cars were spotted on the side of Interstate 40, near Jones Sausage Road.

“When the deputy pulled behind the vehicles to investigate, the driver, later identified as Karel Mendoza sped away in the blue Subaru attempting to elude the deputy,” the news release said.

A chase began and the suspect then drove his Subaru onto the Interstate 87 ramp, officials say.

“Witnesses say Mendoza then crashed into a motorist who was pulling lawn care equipment,” the news release said. The crash scene was less than 1.5 miles from where the chase began, officials said.

Mendoza’s car came to a stop in nearby woods and he fled on foot, the news release said.

Karel Salvador Gonzalez-Mendoza, 19, was later taken into custody and charged with felony speeding to elude and felony hit and run, officials said.

The driver who was involved in the crash was taken to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.

More headlines from CBS17.com: