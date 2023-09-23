APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Apex police said they are looking for two people after cars were broken into and a stolen credit card was used at a Walmart and an ATM last week.

The incident began on Sunday, Sept. 10 at Apex Community Park at 2200 Laura Duncan Road, according to a news release from the Apex Police Department.

Around 5:30 p.m. that day, suspects forced their way into some cars in the parking lot.

The man at the Walmart. Photo from Apex Police Dept.

The woman at the Durham bank ATM. Photo from Apex Police Dept.

“Purses, wallets and their contents were taken,” the news release said.

Then, about 45 minutes later, a man in photos from police used one of the stolen credit cards to buy two Verizon refill cards at Walmart at 3151 Apex Peakway, police said.

That man was wearing glasses, had a hunched back and had a tattoo on his upper back and neck area, the news release said.

The next day, the same victim’s stolen ID and credit card were used at a bank in Durham. A woman in photos from police tried to take out money from the victim’s account at an ATM, the news release said.

The woman had a tattoo on her inner left arm, possibly a pink elephant, police said.

Officers said anyone with information about the crimes should contact the Apex Police Department at 919-362-8661.