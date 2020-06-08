Stolen military grave markers found in Wake County, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials say they have found grave markers of military veterans that were stolen from gravesites in Wake and Harnett counties.

The stone grave markers belonged to gravesites of World War II and Vietnam veterans, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office

The discovery happened Monday when deputies were called around 1 p.m. about illegal dumping near the 7700 block of Caddy Road, which is near U.S. 401 and Ten-Ten Road.

“… a citizen reported seeing the grave markers beside the road,” the news release said.

The stone markers were found along with rubble, a used mattress and other items, according to a photo from Wake County officials.

The markers were found in a secluded, wooded area, with no homes nearby, officials said.

Below are the names, churches and areas from the markers:

James Arthur Riddle Jr. – Cokesbury United Methodist Church, Harnett County

Richard Cameron Smith – Cokesbury United Methodist Church, Harnett County

Willie John Dean – Antioch Baptist Church, Harnett County

James Elwood Overby – Willow Spring Primitive Baptist Church, Wake County

Wake County deputies are investigating the incident. Harnett County officials have been notified about the thefts and recovery of the items.

