WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A stolen vehicle chase ended in a collision that sent six people to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Just after 9 a.m. Monday, Wake Forest officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle.

Around 9:22 a.m., officers spotted the vehicle along South Main Street/U.S. 1A at the Rogers Road intersection at which time the chase began, a news release from the Town of Wake Forest said.

The stolen vehicle fled northbound along South Main Street. Less than 30 seconds later, the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed into another vehicle along the 1200 block of the street, the release stated.

Five suspects were later identified as teens, ages 14 to 17. Charges are pending.