Stopped SUV triggers I-440 crash, closing lanes near Six Forks Road in Raleigh

CBS 17 Tower Cam image of traffic looking west from Wake Forest Road at I-440.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of an SUV that stopped in the middle of Interstate 440 triggered a wreck that closed westbound lanes at Six Forks Road for about an hour Saturday night, police said.

The wreck was reported around 6:40 p.m. just past Six Forks Road, which is exit 8, according to Raleigh police.

An SUV had stopped in the westbound lanes of I-440 and was then hit by a car, police said.

There were no serious injuries in the wreck, but one person was briefly pinned, police said.

Two of the three westbound lanes were closed with all three lanes closed just after 7 p.m.

By 7:35 p.m. all traffic was moving again.

Police said it’s not clear why the driver of the SUV stopped on the highway.