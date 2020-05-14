Store manager grateful for customer who called 911 during deadly Raleigh armed robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The manager at a gas station convenience store that was the scene of an armed robbery that lead to a deadly officer-involved shooting, is thanking the customer who called 911.

An officer was injured and suspect, 24-year-old David Tylek Atkinson, was fatally shot after the robbery at the BP gas station in the 2100 block of New Bern Avenue Wednesday night.

A manager working in the store Thursday said his uncle was held at gunpoint during the robbery but says his uncle did everything right. He says in the three years the store has been open, they have never had a robbery.

He says his uncle is doing well, but taking a few days off from work.

The manager praised Raleigh Police for their quick response but was also very grateful for the customer who called 911.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows a man – identified by police as Atkinson – jump over the counter and point a gun at the clerk.

Three customers are seen in the video running from the store. One gets into a tan SUV and calls police.

“I just walked out of the gas station,” the caller said, noting that it was being robbed. “He’s got a gun…I was in there. I ran out of the gas station. He had the clerk at gunpoint.”

Atkinson spends about four minutes into the store. The clerk, still being held at gunpoint, fills a plastic bag with cash and cigarettes.

At 7:20 p.m., Atkinson leaves the store.

One minute later at 7:21 p.m., the tan SUV is seen on surveillance video on New Bern Avenue. The customer, still on the phone with 911, spots a police officer, flags him down and alerts him to the robbery.

“There’s a guy in there with a gun robbing him,” he’s heard telling the officer.

Video shows the officer pull into the parking lot and chase after the suspect.

“There’s a guy that showed them where they were running. They took off to follow him and there was about 10-15 gunshots. Now I believe they are following him into the apartment complex,” the caller tells the dispatcher.

Witnesses tell CBS 17 the shootout with police took place as Atkinson ran through the parking lot of the Clarendon Oaks Apartments.

One woman who lives in the complex showed CBS 17 where at least two bullets hit her unit. She says one came through the wall and pierced her son’s mattress. Fortunately, he was not in his room at the time of the shooting.

Raleigh police says both an officer and Atkinson were hit by gunfire.

Atkinson fell to the ground and was taken into custody. Police found money, tobacco items, and a handgun on the ground next to him, officials said.

Officers provided first aid until EMS arrived and Atkinson was taken to WakeMed. He died around 10:15 p.m.

Court records show he had several misdemeanor cases pending out of Orange, Guilford, and Mecklenburg counties.

The officer who was injured in the incident was also taken to WakeMed in a police vehicle. He was treated and released, officials said.

According to the police department, the SBI is conducting an investigation into the actions of the involved officers, which will be presented to the Wake County district attorney for review.

Officials said the department’s detective division is “conducting a criminal investigation into the actions” of Atkinson “leading up to the shooting, including the armed robbery.”

The department’s internal affairs unit will conduct an administrative investigation into the police officer’s actions.

The officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras and their vehicles were equipped with dash cameras, officials said.

The city will file a petition to release the videos, which police said captured what happened.