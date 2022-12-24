RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –You couldn’t head out Christmas Eve without spotting full parking lots, filled shopping carts and bags in hand outside businesses and shopping centers throughout the Triangle.

“Honestly, I see a lot of last-minute shopping — more than I expected,” said Brandon Hanson who was headed in to shop at Triangle Town Center.

Hanson said he found out his family was going to be able to get together during the holiday and wanted to find one last gift to buy for his sister.

Hanson wasn’t alone.

Nhjela Buckner and her mom, Dorthy Jackson, headed out with bags in their hands and said they still had a couple more places to shop.

“Since the pandemic, to see all these people out like this? It’s a nice thing. It’s crowded!” Buckner said.

The two said they didn’t plan for the last-minute shopping frenzy but said their plans got delayed when Jackson became sick.

“That’s why I’m out here,” Jackson said. “I don’t like to be out here at this time — not on the eve!”

According to a recent study, the National Retail Federation said more shoppers had planned to shop early during the holiday season to spread out their budget and take advantage of deals and promotions.

The International Council of Shopping Centers said only 20 percent of adults had plans to shop on Christmas Eve and said a majority of that crowd would consist of Millennial shoppers.

Despite early planning, people shopping on Saturday couldn’t help but notice the longer lines and larger crowds inside businesses.

Even with a bit of chaos, Buckner and her mother said getting those last-minute gifts was worth it.

When asked what the family looked forward to on the holiday, Buckner said, “Seeing my kids happy, everyone in my household happy, watching them get what they want and the things they wanted – just being in a good space.”