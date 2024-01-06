RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle is forecast to receive a half to a full inch of rain throughout the day on Saturday.

Gray skies and slick roads were seen all across the Triangle.

The area narrowly missed getting the first bout of winter weather in 2024, trading snow and freezing rain, for a lot of rain.

Saturday’s rain, and Tuesday’s forecast of heavy rains and high winds, could create some issues.

Raleigh officials proactively lowered Lake Johnson levels this week, giving ample room to store more water and reduce flooding.

Power could also be a problem.

“You’re going to be going into the week with pretty soft ground, when you add more rain to that and wind, there’s potential there to see outages,” said Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy.

Brooks said they’re already strategizing.

“We’re still watching the forecast for the storm this week, really looking at where temperature lines are going to fall, where we might see stronger gusts, more precipitation, what type of precipitation,” he explained.

Brooks said they know the storms are expected to be widespread, so they’re looking at different solutions and scenarios ahead of time.

“It is a statewide storm and really North and South Carolina. We’ll have to keep our crews local to make sure that they can help serve the customers in those areas before we can move them ahead of the storm,” he added. “We make adjustments right after the storm passes through shift resources to where we see outage pockets and then address there. I think the biggest concern really is that saturated ground with high winds is a good recipe for downed trees and that can lead to outages.”

Officials are asking for patience if there are outages because if there are downed trees, those have to be cleared out before crews can restore power.

Duke Energy officials also said they will utilize smart technologies where they can, to restore power automatically.

They’re urging people to prepare a plan ahead of time, in case they do lose power.