Stove fire spreads, destroying home near Knightdale, officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — An eastern Wake County home was gutted by flames after a fire on the stove spread Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. at a home along Old Crews Road north of Knightdale, according to Lee Price, chief at Wake New Hope Fire Department.

The homeowner reported to 911 that flames were going through the roof. When fire crews arrived they found the fire was through the roof and spreading in the roof area.

Two people inside the mobile home managed to get out and were not hurt, Price said.

The incident started when there was a flare-up on the stove.

“They thought they had it out and that wasn’t the case,” Price said.

The homeowner is staying with a friend. No firefighters were injured.

Photo from Wake New Hope Fire Department

