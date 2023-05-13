RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A street racer from Johnston County crashed a car in Raleigh after a chase Saturday night involving the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, police said.

The crash happened just after 10:20 p.m. along Hammond Road just north of Interstate 40, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

The driver being chased crashed the car through a guardrail along Hammond Road and down an embankment to an area off South Bloodworth Street, police said.

The chased car rolled over while going down the embankment, according to police.

The crashed car at the bottom of an embankment. Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

One person was in custody after the crash. There was no word about injuries.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers were chasing the car after the driver was involved in street racing in Johnston County, according to Raleigh police.

The area of the crash is a couple of blocks north of the interchange of Hammond Road with Interstate 40. The chase and crash happened several minutes before heavy rain moved into the Raleigh area Saturday night.