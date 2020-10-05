‘Stressful, but successful’ – Raleigh bar describes reopening under governor’s executive order

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Bars are back open in North Carolina with some testing out how to operate under the new restrictions.

Lucky B’s reopened this weekend for the first time in six months.

“Everyone just real thankful, just thankful we were able to be open,” said Lucky B’s owner Mike Lombardo.

Lombardo said they made sure to follow the Gov. Roy Cooper’s order and kept it at 30 percent capacity outside only.

“Stressful, but successful. Everything was good. We abided by the rules, the 30 percent – it was tough I mean we were working,” he said.

Along with private security, they hired law enforcement and the fire marshal also stopped by.

Lombardo said he wishes there was a better way to regulate the lines that formed outside on the sidewalk.

“Agree with it or not, we want to abide by the rules. We’ve been here 15 years now and we do it by abiding by the rules.”

Alcohol Law Enforcement said no bars in the Triangle area were cited for violating the governor’s order this weekend.

The order states it is a class 2 misdemeanor to do so.

At least one bar in the Charlotte area got in trouble, causing their alcohol permit to be suspended.

The owner of El Centenario Night Club in University City outside Charlotte said he felt he had no other choice.

“I understand what’s at stake, but either I open up and take a chance or I sit at home and let them turn my power off,” said El Centenario Night Club owner Kevin Galyan.

In the Triangle, not many bars reopened.

“I talked to a few bars today and told them what we went through and I think maybe we were the guinea pig for it,” said Lombardo.

Lombardo said he thinks his positive experience will lead to others welcoming back patrons.

“They were so nice, everyone was coming up thanking me and saying they’re happy to be a part of this again,” said Lombardo.