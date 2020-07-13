Strickland Road in north Raleigh closed as crews try to cap gas leak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic is blocked on Strickland Road north of Raleigh due to a gas leak on Monday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 2 p.m. along Strickland Road just west of Creedmoor Road/U.S. 50, according to Northern Wake Fire Department.
Strickland Road is closed in the area, which is just south of Interstate-540.
Wake County EMS was sent to the call around 3:30 p.m. because of “high temps and technical efforts,” according to Northern Wake Fire.
Efforts were still underway as of 3:40 p.m. to cap the gas leak.
