Strickland Road in north Raleigh closed as crews try to cap gas leak

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic is blocked on Strickland Road north of Raleigh due to a gas leak on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. along Strickland Road just west of Creedmoor Road/U.S. 50, according to Northern Wake Fire Department.

Strickland Road is closed in the area, which is just south of Interstate-540.

Wake County EMS was sent to the call around 3:30 p.m. because of “high temps and technical efforts,” according to Northern Wake Fire.

Efforts were still underway as of 3:40 p.m. to cap the gas leak.

More headlines from CBS17.com: