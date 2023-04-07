RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People who work around Wilmington Street in downtown Raleigh are concerned for their safety following multiple stabbings and bank robberies in the area.

Friday morning, chef William Shiver walked away from a job he loved at a pizza shop on Wilmington Street.

“I love it there. The pizza is awesome,” Shiver said. “We’re known as the best pizza in town, but I just can’t read risk my health, I just can’t do it.”

He said his final straw was Thursday afternoon’s stabbing across the street, sending one person to the hospital.

“I can’t work down here anymore because I’m feeling my life is in danger because I do have a whole lot of personalities every day coming into the pizza shop,” Shiver said.

Recently, in the span of a week, two banks were robbed, one on East Hargett Street and the other on Fayetteville Street.

In February, police responded to another daytime stabbing in the same area of Wilmington and Hargett Streets.

City councilmember Corey Branch said there are constant discussions taking place about increasing safety, like boosting downtown ambassadors in the area and continuing the city’s ACORNS unit, which works with police and social workers to address homelessness and mental health concerns.

“We have had some incidents in the last couple of weeks but overall I still feel downtown is very safe,” Branch said. “There are some things that we do that people will see and some things we are doing that people wont see to keep downtown safe.”

Rick French, Chairman and CEO of French/West/Vaughan, has owned a business in the area for more than two decades.

“It’s a scary proposition. I employ a lot of people and these employees have to come in and out of these doors every day,” French said. “They’re trying. There’s been conversations, RPD has been involved, the police chief. But I think the problem is it’s just conversations.”