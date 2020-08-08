Strong storms hit near Wake Forest, parts of Franklin County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A line of strong thunderstorms was hitting northern Wake County and Franklin County late Saturday afternoon.

Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Franklinton to 7 miles southeast of Creedmoor to near Wake Forest, the National Weather Service said.

Around 5:40 p.m., the heaviest rain was just east of Wake Forest on N.C. 98 and U.S. 401.

Movement was east at 15 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms, forecasters said.

Locations impacted include Nashville, Louisburg, Wake Forest, Franklinton, Bunn, Rolesville, Spring Hope, Youngsville, Castalia and Pilot.

