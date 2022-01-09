Strret in Five Points area of Raleigh to close for at least a week starting Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh officials say a road will be closed in the Five Points area for at least a week starting Monday morning.

The 800 block of Vance Street will be closed for a water and sewer project, according to a news release from Raleigh officials.

Vance Street will be closed for up to two weeks between Cowper Drive and Glenn Avenue.

Access for local traffic will remain open, the news release said.

The detour for motorists traveling westbound on Cowper Drive will continue left on Cowper Drive, turn right on Glenn Avenue, then turn left on Vance Street.

The detour for drivers heading east on Vance Street will turn right on Glenn Avenue and left on Cowper Drive.

“Motorists approaching these areas should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid these areas if possible,” the news release said.