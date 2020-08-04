Student at Thales Academy in Wake Forest tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN)– A fourth grade student at Thales Academy Wake Forest Pre-K-5 has tested positive for COVID-19, school officials confirmed to CBS 17.

Officials said on Tuesday that the student was asymptomatic throughout their time at school and passed the daily temperature check and symptom screen checklist to get into the school.

The student contracted the virus from a family member at home, officials said in a statement to CBS 17.

All fourth grade students and teachers at the school are quarantining for 14 days because the student was in contact with all students, officials said.

In the statement to CBS 17, school officials said Thales Academy will continue thorough cleanings throughout the school day.

“Thales Academy is committed to numerous safety protocols and will continue to work to keep students, staff, and families as safe and healthy as possible,” the school said in a statement.

In July, a kindergarten student at Thales Academy campus in Knightdale tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents.

Neither campus is the location that Vice President Mike Pence recently toured. That campus is in Apex.