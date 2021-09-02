2 teens charged after student found with 2 guns at Raleigh’s Enloe High School

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two 16-year-olds were charged after a student at Enloe High School was found to be in possession of two guns while on campus Thursday.

Enloe Principal Jacqueline Jordan sent a letter to parents saying an employee was alerted to a student having a weapon on campus.

The school resource officer located the student and escorted them to the main officer where two firearms were found, the letter stated.

An investigation was launched and it was learned that two other students may have handled or seen the guns.

“Bringing a weapon to school is a very serious offense. The Raleigh Police Department detained the two students and is investigating to determine any criminal charges. In addition, any student who brings a firearm on campus faces a 365 day suspension, per state law,” Jordan’s letter said.

Raleigh police later said two 16-year-old boys were charged with carry conceal, possession of firearm on school grounds, and possession of a firearm by a minor.

There have been two school shoots in North Carolina in the past three days.

On Wednesday, one student was shot and killed at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem.

On Monday, a 15-year-old was arrested for shooting a student at New Hanover High School in Wilmingon.